Letter: COVID numbers not going in right direction

On May 1, North Dakota relaxed COVID-19 standards for our movements as citizens. At that time, we had 1,107 cases of COVID with 23 deaths according to the ND Health Department. Today, we have 2,229 cases with 51 deaths in ND. In the U.S. we had just over 60,000 deaths on May 1 and as of this week we have more than 94,000 known deaths in the U.S. We're told there may be more in our veterans homes and nursing homes. We're not going in the right direction.