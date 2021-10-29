Letter: COVID funds should go to medical workers

It is an indisputable fact that we are engaged in a battle, and our foe is COVID-19. Our front-line troops in this battle are our medical personnel in hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes. In the next week or two a large number of personnel in these facilities will be losing their jobs because of their insistence to refuse the COVID vaccination in the face of vaccine mandates, many times for a variety of totally inane reasons. The result is going to be a shortage of staff at these facilities, leading to overworked personnel and rapid burn-out on the staff that remains. Hospitals and nursing homes are offering large sign-on bonuses, but this is unlikely to restore full staffing levels, and patient and resident care may suffer. Here is a thought: North Dakota has a huge influx of COVID impact money from the federal government, with little guidance on how to spend it. Why not offer hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes that have instituted vaccine mandates some funds to offset a $5 or $10 per hour raise (combat pay) to staff who have remained on the job? This seems to be a better use of COVID impact money than spending it on roads, bridges, or other infrastructure where the relationship to COVID is dubious at best. This increase could return to normal pay levels once it has been determined that the virus is contained. Our medical personnel have been fighting this battle since the pandemic began, and in many cases “battle fatigue” is very real and will get worse very shortly. Let’s do the smart thing and assist them in the fight by supplementing their paychecks.