Letter: COVID-19 vaccine is totalitarian control

For months now our local pundits have dutifully parroted the official line from Washington that all good citizens must get vaccinated for COVID. Now various pastors and faith leaders (9/3) tell us that getting vaccinated isn’t just good citizenship, it is the Christian thing to do.

What would Jesus do? Citing the Golden Rule, they conclude that He would trust the experts and get the jab.

But consider a different hypothetical. What would Dietrich Bonhoeffer do if he were alive today? Bonhoeffer was a German Lutheran pastor, theologian, and anti-Nazi dissident, who was hung by the Nazi regime after being implicated in the plot to kill Hitler.

Perhaps he, along with the nurse from California, would ask: "Why do the protected need to be protected from the unprotected by forcing the unprotected to use the protection that didn't protect the protected in the first place?" Just because the Fauci cult and the pharma-medical industrial complex say so wouldn’t satisfy him.

He would be alarmed at our increasingly totalitarian regime with its vaccine mandates, marginalization of the non-compliant, and suppression of dissent. Seeing the regime’s coordination with Big Media and Big Tech in pushing its propaganda and its use of large corporations to implement its policies, he would find that the Gleichschaltung presently underway in the U.S. to be disturbingly familiar. It looks very much like the process by which the Nazis imposed their system of totalitarian control and coordination over all aspects of German society.

I doubt very much that he would “join the chorus.” He, like Jesus, would be more inclined to kick over a few tables. And he would wonder why so many of our pastors and faith leaders urge blind obedience to experts and authorities who are so unworthy of our trust and belief.

David Crane, Mott

