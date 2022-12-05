Letter: Court sentences are out of balance

Recently in the Tribune a fentanyl drug dealer resisted arrest (had a knife) was given probation. You know fentanyl the drug that kills. Shortly after that another article appeared -- a male from Detroit, who was on probation, was arrested doing what he does so well —selling fentanyl pills. Fentanyl is a powerful drug that has a well earned reputation of killing people, yet some of those arrested seem to have a propensity to “walk.”