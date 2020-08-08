Letter: County, regional jails handling COVID-19 risks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Corrections is a challenging public safety career with high-risk, dangerous situations. How officers handle these challenges often goes unnoticed due to the secure environment in which they work. The current global pandemic brings exceptional burden to the difficult task of providing security to the community while also providing protection to those in custody.

North Dakota county and regional jail staff have embraced the challenges and have consistently provided an environment with very limited cases of COVID-19. Jail staff have been quick to adopt recommendations from the North Dakota Department of Health and the CDC, recognizing that jails are high-risk environments susceptible to infection because of their close-quarter congregate settings. As a result, facilities have established extensive procedures including screenings, PPE, quarantine, isolation, testing and extensive cleaning and sanitizing to keep the risk of COVID-19 entering the facilities at a very low level.