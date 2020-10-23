Letter: County auditor should be loyal to the voters

A letter from Burleigh County Commissioner Jones outlined several facts regarding the county auditor and the county commission on which we have no disagreement. We also have no disagreement about the importance of experience in the auditor’s office. But she is unaware of details in which she called “a long list of accomplishments for his life” as she indicates incorrectly that my resume does not include running elections or working with federal, state or local funds. In both those areas, as well as management, my experience is clearly the deepest and widest of the two candidates for Auditor.

Not only did I manage federal, state and local funds and business income in my 21-year career at the Fort Lincoln Foundation, but also participated in federal and state government audits of how the funds were used. We secured literally millions of dollars for the redevelopment of Fort Lincoln and On-a-Slant Mandan Village, and, Circle of Cultures event commemorating the welcome earthlodge peoples gave Lewis and Clark 200 years ago.

As far as elections, few have more experience. From campaign volunteer to poll watcher, poll worker, get out the vote coordinator, district party official and candidate over decades, I’m completely prepared to supervise safe and secure elections in Burleigh County.