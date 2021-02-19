Letter: Could politicians live on minimum wage?

It was interesting reading the opinion “Raising Minimum Wage is Job Killer” in the Feb. 17th edition of the Bismarck Tribune, then coming across the article “House passes study on reimbursements.” One contains rationale why $15/hour minimum wage would result in a loss of jobs. The other a notification of the progress of House Bill 1434 to study the need of reimbursement to out of town legislators for their meals. Let’s compare the $186/day legislators already get, while they are in session, to the minimum wage of $7.50. Since out of town “law makers” get $1,800/month housing allowance, we must assume the addition $186.00/day is to cover the “law makers” other expense such as meals. I think $62/meal in Bismarck ND would provide pretty good fare. To look at it another way, two days of per diem is more than someone on minimum wage earns in a week $372 vs $290 or 80 days of per diem is only $200 less than the minimum wage earner makes all year ($14,880 vs $15,080). WHO NEEDS HELP?