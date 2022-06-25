Letter: Corporations should pay their fair share

Recently, Janet Yellen, Treasure secretary, back from the World Economic Forum, proposed securing a 15% global corporate tax rate. 136 countries have already signed on representing 90% of the world’s economies. It would eliminate the “race to the bottom” in the corporate search for favored locations. It is doomed to fail as Republicans will not support it.

Corporations rule the world. Corporations are worth more than countries. Of the 195 countries, Walmart is the 10th largest economy. That means 185 countries have revenues less than they. Other examples: Exxon and Apple are above Russia; Berkshire Hathaway is above Venezuela and Saudi Arabia, and all are above Greece, Portugal, Argentina, Egypt, Israel, and at least a hundred other smaller countries. Amazon is worth more than 92% of the countries on the globe.

The total GDP value of the non-corporate economies in the world was $20,250,595,170,000 in 2015. The total value of the corporations was $18,259,923,000,000. (CIA World Fact book and Forbes Fortune Global 500)

Think of it, almost half the income generated in the world is not taxed at the rate the individual must be taxed. For example, a person making from $85,000 to $165,000 would be taxed at 24%.

Although we have a corporate tax set at 21%, using legal loopholes, corporations pay about 12.6% while many multinationals pay nothing. The federal tax revenue from corporations has dropped by two-thirds in 60 years.

If corporations paid their share, we could eliminate the inequality in the world: feed the starving children in Africa and minimize abortions.

The tax burden now falls on the middle class. That is you, me, your children and yet, we continue to support the Republican Party that allows the corporations, whose only objective is profit, not the common welfare, to control Washington and now, even the Supreme Court.

Lillian Bachmeier, Mandan

