Recent letters to the editor have raised concerns about the consequences for family farms and rural communities from the proposed animal agriculture exemptions to North Dakota’s corporate farming law, euphemistically named the Farm Freedom Bill (HB 1371). As a rural sociologist and fifth generation descendant of family farmers, I share those concerns about this legislation.

Social scientists have had a long history of concern about the effects of industrialized farming on rural communities. Eighty years of their research on industrialization of farming indicates that it has resulted in fewer family farms and more larger-scale farms. These mega-farms are vertically integrated into production and marketing relationships with multinational processors.

In research I conducted with corporate farming expert Dr. Linda Lobao, we encountered numerous negative impacts to communities that were close to corporate farming operations. These impacts included higher income inequality, lower community employment, loss of local autonomy, and significant adverse environmental and human health impacts. The state submitted this research as expert testimony in five cases challenging the corporate farming law, and it was later published in a respected peer-reviewed journal.

Recent research also shows that states with anti-corporate farming laws like North Dakota experience lower unemployment, a higher percentage of farms realizing cash gains, and fewer families in poverty.

Furthermore, a Pew Commission report noted that industrial farm animal production results in “the transformation of rural America from a setting of many small, productive family farms and economically diverse, viable rural communities into a state of relatively few ever-growing factory farms and dying communities.”

The research is clear, corporate farming will have detrimental impacts on communities across North Dakota. I urge legislators to vote No on HB 1371.

Curtis Stofferahn, Fargo