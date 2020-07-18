Letter: Conversation needed about complex challenges to unemployment benefits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was intrigued by the Tribune’s recent coverage of the unemployment benefits affecting workforce participation. However, I took particular concern with how the article barely identified the serious and widespread COVID-19 complications really affecting employment.

I have many clients who are not working, not because they prefer the $600 weekly benefit, but because they have direct and specific needs going unaddressed in the community, particularly lack of childcare. I find it telling that childcare needs were only briefly touched on in an article where all but one voice were male.

I will share a real story from this past Monday to highlight both the complexity of applying for unemployment benefits and returning to work:

Not only was the form complex for me as an English speaker, but the process is also complex for non English speakers. This mother expressed she wasn’t able to work because of childcare, and the unemployment system then indicated this:

My client is a mother of five who lost her retail job when North Dakota shut down in March. I helped her complete her unemployment application, which is a noisome, complex online swamp to navigate, requiring PINS, passwords, email confirmation, and good internet, which many North Dakotas are not equipped.