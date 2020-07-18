Letter: Conversation needed about complex challenges to unemployment benefits

I was intrigued by the Tribune’s recent coverage of the unemployment benefits affecting workforce participation. However, I took particular concern with how the article barely identified the serious and widespread COVID-19 complications really affecting employment.
I have many clients who are not working, not because they prefer the $600 weekly benefit, but because they have direct and specific needs going unaddressed in the community, particularly lack of childcare. I find it telling that childcare needs were only briefly touched on in an article where all but one voice were male.
I will share a real story from this past Monday to highlight both the complexity of applying for unemployment benefits and returning to work:
Not only was the form complex for me as an English speaker, but the process is also complex for non English speakers. This mother expressed she wasn’t able to work because of childcare, and the unemployment system then indicated this:
My client is a mother of five who lost her retail job when North Dakota shut down in March. I helped her complete her unemployment application, which is a noisome, complex online swamp to navigate, requiring PINS, passwords, email confirmation, and good internet, which many North Dakotas are not equipped.
ND Unemployment deemed she was entitled to $113 each week. When her store reopened in June, she could not return to work, because the summer schooling programs her eldest children would normally attend are all shuttered. Every day, we go online and look for a childcare provider that will accept five children, ages 2 to 8. There are no openings. Online groups are swamped with other mothers trying to find slots for their kids, since so many centers and summer options are closed.
To complicated matters, this mother’s claim, which took weeks to pass through the overburdened UI ICE system, was denied, because she had answered this question incorrectly (see if you can do better):
“This question is not asking if an employer had work for you to do. It is asking about your availability to accept work if it is offered to you.
Examples of why you are not available may include, I don't feel like working, I used to work 40 hours per week and now I only want to work 10, or I had no transportation.
Are you available to accept work if it was offered to you? YES or NO”
She answered “No,” because even though her job is open and would like her back, she cannot return to it without childcare. The unemployment help-line worker let us know that that “wrong” answer would nullify all backpayment for April, May and June, and we had to begin a new claim. The system is broken inside and out, especially for families with children, low-tech users, and low-English speakers.
Even the question itself implies a deep, embedded assumption that people are choosing not to return to work, and not that returning to work is a major hurdle they need help with.
The Tribune’s coverage doesn’t deal with the complexity of this issues, and needs to! Let’s have real, in-depth coverage over what unemployment filing and receiving looks like for North Dakota families, not alarmist finger pointing at people who are rumored to game the system.
Leah Hargrove is executive director of Bismarck Global Neighbors.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!