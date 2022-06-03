Letter: Convenient forgetfulness, or something more

I think the District 7 Republican Party conveniently forgot that they have to support their slate of endorsed candidates. Rather, my district Republicans are doing nothing to support our endorsed candidates. Not one bit of advertising or helping to fund raise by the District 7 Republican party on behalf of the slate of candidates that were endorsed back in February. Not even any open and public support. Nothing that I’ve seen anyways. Rather, these candidates have had to go it alone. Is it all to make sure that one or more of the endorsed candidates fails to win come the June primary? It sounds conspiratorial, but it could absolutely be true. The hapless and feckless executive committee of District 7 might even be selective of who they would try and help, possibly even going so far as to help a candidate who failed to receive the District 7 nomination instead of the entire endorsed slate. Either way, I’m disappointed in the lack of energy by the District 7 Republican party. People always complain that young people aren’t engaged, but when we do get engaged, those same people complain we aren’t doing it right. Despite the do-nothing mediocre body of the District 7 Executive Committee of the Republican party, the members of the District 7 Republicans made their choice known. If you live in District 7, the only correct choice is to vote for the endorsed candidates: Heilman, Dockter, and Axtman on June 14.