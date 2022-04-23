Letter: Convenience isn’t always covered

Picture this: you open an app, place an order, and it then gets delivered to your front door in a short amount of time. It’s becoming more and more common across the world because of its convenience. Many of you, and the people we know, are becoming delivery drivers, joining millions of others in the so-called “gig” economy with apps like Uber Eats, Instacart, and Postmates.

Now, picture this: a loved one who delivers for an app is involved in a car accident. Because they were in the middle of a delivery, their insurance may not cover the claims as a result of the accident because they failed to obtain the proper coverage.

Each food delivery service has its own rules and policies with respect to insurance coverage for its drivers. In some cases, drivers must purchase additional coverage, while others simply need to notify their insurance agent. It’s vital that those who deliver for these apps obtain the proper coverages so that there are no surprises when the unexpected happens.

Delivery drivers should review their company’s policies regarding insurance coverage and adhere to their requirements.

In the Insurance Department, our team has fielded a dramatic increase in calls from North Dakotans who are involved in accidents with delivery drivers who don’t have the proper coverage. This leaves folks in an unfortunate situation because the delivery driver’s insurance will not cover the claim.

When starting as a gig delivery driver, insurance is something that can be easily overlooked. If you know a delivery driver, encourage them to review their insurance policy and ensure that it aligns with the requirements set by their delivery company.

When in doubt about what coverage you need, consult with your delivery company and your insurance agent. The team at the North Dakota Insurance Department is also a phenomenal resource for your insurance questions. There are no dumb questions in the Insurance Department.

Let’s get covered, North Dakota.

Jon Godfread is North Dakota's insurance commissioner.

