Letter: Consumer likely to fund carbon offsets

It is said that farmers could benefit by getting paid, by the acre, from businesses offsetting the cost of carbon emissions related to their business. It is not a law yet but if it becomes law, it is my opinion that the price of things produced will have to rise to cover the extra cost. The result of that drops the financial burden directly in the lap of the consumer and benefiting only the agriculture landowner.

Of which I believe around 40% of our agricultural land is owned by non-operators of the land. Which also means around 40% of carbon dollars will be paid to the land owner and not benefit the farming operation in the least. In fact, quite possibly be paying the one who invests in land and Big Business.

So, you say there are still about 60% of the farmers will still benefit. I am of the belief that the people who actually own and operate their farms will sell their operations for good money to Mega Bucks Billionaires who can pay good money for the land because it will offset their carbon costs for the manufacturing business already owned.