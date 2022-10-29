Letter: Constituents will lose with term limits

The backers of term limits certainly have a compelling case giving the politicians an expiration date. I fear, however, that my fellow North Dakotans are being misled by an out-of-state spending campaign that will ultimately harm our great record of leadership. For that reason, I urge voters to reject Measure 1 on the ballot this November.

There are many parts of governing that aren’t exactly glamorous: hearings, bill drafting, and navigating government bureaucracy. When we involuntarily replace the individuals most familiar with how things work every cycle, it is truly the constituents who will lose.

We can all agree that freeloading politicians have no business staying in office; we have elections to take care of that. But when we “wipe the slate clean,” so to speak, every few years, we deprive North Dakotans of access to knowledgeable and experienced representatives to work on their behalf.

Please vote “NO” on Measure #1.

Carma Hanson, Grand Forks,

Second vice-chair, NDGOP