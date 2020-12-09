Letter: Conspiracy theories hurt our democracy

Are you frightened? You should be. Trump showed us we live among 70 million people who cannot discern truth from fiction. If this is not bad enough you live in a state where the three congressional representatives will use those delusional people for their own selfish ends with total disregard for the common good. Top that off with a governor of the same ilk. Now, turn on your radio, listen to the local right wing radio program that promotes every conspiracy theory and lie the 70 million feed on. Pay attention to the people who call in to stoke the lies. The people calling in to promote the cult are your neighbors, the guy in the truck you passed on the interstate, and even some of the ministers and teachers in your community. Yes, you should be scared. Trump has shown us incompetence and fantasy can be deadly. It can kill our democracy, it can kill you with a virus, and it can kill our economy. The time when you can sit back and be polite as you listen to those in the cult spew the party line is over. Act now or forever regret it.