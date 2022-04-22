Letter: Consider volunteering during National Volunteer Month

April is National Volunteer Month — a month dedicated to recognizing the importance of volunteering and honoring the significant contributions volunteers make by generously donating their time and talents to worthy causes.

With busy lives, it can be hard to find time to volunteer. However, the benefits of volunteering can be enormous. Volunteering offers vital help to people in need, worthwhile causes and the community, but the benefits can be even greater for you, the volunteer. The right match can help you to find friends, connect with the community, learn new skills, and even advance your career. Giving to others can also help protect your mental and physical health. It can reduce stress, combat depression, keep you mentally stimulated, and provide a sense of purpose. While it’s true that the more you volunteer, the more benefits you’ll experience, volunteering doesn’t have to involve a long-term commitment or take a huge amount of time out of your busy day. Giving in even simple ways can help those in need and improve your health and happiness.

Find an activity you’re passionate about. Volunteering is best for all parties involved when you are doing something you enjoy. It’s never too late to get started. Whether you are working, just retired or are in your later years there is an opportunity out there for you.

One opportunity to volunteer is SCORE. SCORE is a nationwide network of 250+ chapters serving 1,500+ communities with over 10,000 volunteer business mentors who provide free mentoring and education to small businesses and nonprofit organizations.

We are looking for people with diverse backgrounds and experiences, regardless of age, to serve in a variety of roles — from knowledgeable business and nonprofit mentors to local community advocates.

Quite simply, if you want to make a lasting impact in your small business community, SCORE is the place to do that. Just go to www.score.org/volunteer.

Del Carver is district director for SCORE in North Dakota and west central Minnesota and co-chair of Prairie and Lakes SCORE in Fargo.

