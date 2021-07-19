Letter: Consider splitting ND House districts

Thank you to the Bismarck Tribune for the editorial on July 10 regarding North Dakota’s 2021 legislative districting process. This is a tremendously important issue that only happens every 10 years.

Specifically, the Tribune’s editorial made a strong point about rural areas losing representation in the North Dakota Legislature. This is an unfortunate truth and is due to population shifts to urban areas reflected in the 2020 census. That’s why I’m urging the 2021 legislative districting committee to study the possibility of splitting each Senate district into two parts for seats to the state House of Representatives.

For example, let’s take a look at District 39. It takes up much of western North Dakota, covering the communities of Bowman and Watford City. It’s certainly a long drive between those two communities. Honestly, it can’t be easy for the three legislators who represent District 39 to cover the entire district. It obviously would give much better representation to voters if the district was split in two -- 39A and 39B. The district would have one senator, and voters in each half would elect their own member of the House of Representative.