Letter: Consider reducing size of government

This relates to your article on the "Future of the Capitol" on Feb. 24.

It seems to be the tendency, inclination, disposition, propensity, or nature, of every government and corporate bureaucracy to increase in size.

Rather than do that, why don't they look at ways to reduce the size of government? Perhaps they can reduce taxes and the bureaucracy.

A good place to start is to see what New Zealand did starting in about 1984. They hired international consultants because because they didn't trust their own departments to do it.

When starting, they asked fundamental questions to each department.

The Department of Transportation went from 5,600 employees to 53. The Forest Service went from 17,000 to 17. The Ministry of Works went from 28,000 employees to 1. They didn't delete most jobs; they transferred them to the private sector. The forestry workers were earning about three times what they were before.

Subsidies for sheep farmers were deleted. Lamb carcasses went from $25 to $74.

Education went from being 14% below their international peers to 14% above.

Government spending went from 44 % of GDP to 27%.