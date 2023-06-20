I have been in business "forever." I have been on the SBA SCORE team and have mentored businesses "forever." This is a suggestion about employers and hiring.

Since the covid scam-demic shut down the world's economy in 2020, employers have had a very hard time getting good employees - sometimes, even, "any," as we all know.

Here is my suggestion: Instead of insisting on hiring only able-bodied people for every position (in violation of the ADA), "and" insisting on hiring full time for nearly all positions, stop wasting the talent that exists among the workforce that has ample knowledge, is able to do some but not the heaviest jobs, and hire part-time people.

I know PT costs more for bookkeeping than FT does because you have to hire more people.

On the other hand, by hiring knowledgeable PT people, you free the able-bodies to do the heavier parts of a given kind of work. You will get more quality work out faster, and your bottom line will not suffer -- if anything, it will improve as your customers are happier.

An example is auto repairs. A knowledgeable person who is not able-bodied can do the lighter parts of a job and a work partner / teammate can do the heavier parts. I would not be without the company pickup, on foot and crutches since Veterans Day 2022, and I would be far happier than I am now. I am anything but an isolated case.

Give it some thought, employers. Hire the handicapped! "Disabled" is a disgusting term that focusses on what a person cannot do, instead of what they can, AND it costs the entire economy, too.

Carel Two-Eagle, Bismarck