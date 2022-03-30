 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Consider function, form for rail bridge

  • 0

Recent letters regarding our Northern Pacific rail bridge make two things clear: a new bridge is necessary to ensure safety and the historical bridge above the Missouri is a beloved landmark for Bismarck-Mandan.

Years ago, I lived in Valley City nicknamed "the city of bridges." Multiple pedestrian and vehicular traffic bridges cross the meandering Sheyenne River in that pretty town. When it became imperative to replace the unique and frequently photographed bridge by the city park, there was no public outcry. The replacement bridge was made to replicate the old: function and form united in harmony.

Would that be a possibility for our rail bridge? Has this option been considered?

Louise Broten, Bismarck

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Deeply ashamed of US

Letter: Deeply ashamed of US

As an American I am ashamed. Ashamed of an administration that will tell a murderous tyrant that if he wishes to murder his freedom-loving and…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News