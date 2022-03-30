Letter: Consider function, form for rail bridge

Recent letters regarding our Northern Pacific rail bridge make two things clear: a new bridge is necessary to ensure safety and the historical bridge above the Missouri is a beloved landmark for Bismarck-Mandan.

Years ago, I lived in Valley City nicknamed "the city of bridges." Multiple pedestrian and vehicular traffic bridges cross the meandering Sheyenne River in that pretty town. When it became imperative to replace the unique and frequently photographed bridge by the city park, there was no public outcry. The replacement bridge was made to replicate the old: function and form united in harmony.