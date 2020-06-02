Letter: Consider electing Wutzke to BPS board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I would like to encourage all eligible voters to exercise their right to vote by June 9. All of our votes do count and can make a difference in the leadership that represents us.

I would also like to encourage voters to elect Sargianna Wutzke to the Bismarck Public School Board. We need to have members of the school board that will advocate for the students, the parents and the teachers and Sargianna will be able to balance the needs of all three. She is a parent of one child who just graduated from Legacy High School, one child still in school and she is a former teacher. She can bring all three perspectives to the table with professionalism and grace.

Sargianna founded and is the executive director of a fairly new non-profit - Arts for All. I serve as the president of the Board of Directors and have witnessed her drive, determination and commitment to providing arts instruction to those who do not have access to it. She leads with integrity and tenacity.

To all eligible voters: please consider electing Sargianna Wutzke to our Bismarck Public School board when you cast your votes by June 9.

Rhonda Styles-Rohde, Bismarck

