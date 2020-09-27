Letter: Consider character, not political party

In November, North Dakotans will be voting for president and vice president at the national level and at the state level we will voting for a congressman, governor and lieutenant governor, state superintendent, and other statewide offices, legislators, and many county, township and local offices. As you consider the various candidates, you might want to consider what Theodore Roosevelt said regarding things that involve politics.
To paraphrase a TR speech in Washington, D.C., in 1906, he said the foundation of national life is, and always must be, the high character of the average citizen. Paraphrasing him on another occasion he said, no person is above the law and no person is below it, nor do we ask any person’s permission when we ask them to obey it. Obedience to the law is demanded as a right, not asked as a favor. TR’s attorney, John M. Bowers, in representing him at trial, said and I paraphrase, I can live and you can live with a Democratic president or a Republican president — provided that the person is worthy of the office. He believed that character is important!
People who are “worthy” of the office are often described as honorable, meritorious, and deserving of esteem. People who have “character” are often described as having honor, integrity, uprightness, and moral fiber. As you consider your vote, it is imperative to think about character and worthiness — often, it is not hard to figure out which candidate is worthy and has character. It is important to think about this when you cast your ballot for president, governor, state superintendent, and other offices, not just what party supports them.
Larry Klundt, Bismarck
