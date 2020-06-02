Letter: Connelly worthy of vote for Bismarck City Commission

I first met Mike Connelly through a situation going on in a residential area. Mike pays attention to many things that play out in our community. After discussions with Mike about what could or could not be done, how I personally felt about the situation and how the situation personally affected me Mike really reached out with a level head and vast knowledge. Mike pours his heart and soul into this community by standing up against the people who have bad intentions and do not have the best intentions toward the community. Mike has proven to be worthy of voting for. Mike will hold the communities best interest in every decision, this I trust. Too many people have been voted in that do not deserve the office over many decades. It's time to vote those in that prove they are part of an elite group of "We the people for the people." Mike Connelly is one of those people! Please vote for him for Bismarck City Commission.