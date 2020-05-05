Letter: Congress should appoint 'general' to defeat virus

President Trump claims he’s the greatest president ever, while 61,000 plus Americans have died from COVID-19 and 30 million are unemployed as of May 1.
Callously insulting their safety, for a “photo opportunity,” Vice President Pence visited the Mayo Clinic and met with COVID-19 patients, without wearing a facemask; violating the very federal guidelines he peddles.
Last January, intelligence officials briefed Trump, about the dangers of COVID-19; he ignored them. Trump’s responsible for one of the worst crises in American history.
Trump is self-destructing before our very eyes; hideously advocating that injecting deadly disinfectants, like bleach, into people could cure them of COVID-19; this is the ignorance of a heartless and increasingly unfit president.
His schemes to fight COVID-19 change from day-to-day. He has the instincts of a night-flying insect, blindly fluttering around a bright lightbulb: “It will miraculously disappear!” “I mean it’s a mild flu!” “I mean it’s serious!” “I mean don’t reopen the country!” “I mean, open the country!” “I have absolute authority!” “I mean let the governors do it!”
Our heroic medical personnel need: Reliably safe N95 facemasks for them and you and I, ventilators, gloves, gowns, attention to mental well-being and more.
We need a “21st century general” like Dwight Eisenhower, who worked with Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill to win World War II.
Both houses of Congress must appoint, by a “veto proof majority,” a “skilled epidemiologist” to be that general, to mobilize the resources of America, to produce what is needed, to defeat COVID-19.
That individual would need to have complete control over the project, to prevent Trump from getting involved in it, and “ bungling it up.”
In November, I believe Americans will remove Trump from office because he is the most dangerously spiteful, weak-minded president in American history.
Larry Larsen, Mandan
