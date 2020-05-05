Letter: Congress should appoint 'general' to defeat virus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Trump claims he’s the greatest president ever, while 61,000 plus Americans have died from COVID-19 and 30 million are unemployed as of May 1.

Callously insulting their safety, for a “photo opportunity,” Vice President Pence visited the Mayo Clinic and met with COVID-19 patients, without wearing a facemask; violating the very federal guidelines he peddles.

Last January, intelligence officials briefed Trump, about the dangers of COVID-19; he ignored them. Trump’s responsible for one of the worst crises in American history.

Trump is self-destructing before our very eyes; hideously advocating that injecting deadly disinfectants, like bleach, into people could cure them of COVID-19; this is the ignorance of a heartless and increasingly unfit president.

His schemes to fight COVID-19 change from day-to-day. He has the instincts of a night-flying insect, blindly fluttering around a bright lightbulb: “It will miraculously disappear!” “I mean it’s a mild flu!” “I mean it’s serious!” “I mean don’t reopen the country!” “I mean, open the country!” “I have absolute authority!” “I mean let the governors do it!”