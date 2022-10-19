Letter: Congress needs to fix Social Security financing

Social Security and Medicare financing needs Senators Hoeven, Cramer and Congressman Armstrong help NOW!

Last September I sent letters to each of them asking for your support for H.R.5215, a Bill to enhance Social Security benefits and ensure the long-term solvency of the Social Security program. No commitments were received!

The 2022 annual Social Security and Medicare trustees report says Social Security’s trust fund will be unable to pay full benefits beginning in 2035. The projected depletion date for Medicare’s trust fund for inpatient hospital care is 2026.

Congress has known about the shortfalls and depleted reserves for several years and have kicked the can down the road time and again.

The Oct. 11, 2022, Bloomberg Government reported “The Republican Study Committee, the largest group of House Republicans, released a budget plan in June that called on lawmakers to gradually raise the Medicare age of eligibility to 67 and the Social Security eligibility to 70 before indexing both to life expectancy. It backed withholding payments to those who retired early and had earnings over a certain limit. And it endorsed the consideration of options to reduce payroll taxes that fund Social Security and redirect them to private alternatives. It also urged lawmakers to “phase-in an increase in means testing” for Medicare.”

140,563 North Dakotans depend on Social Security (September 2021, ssa.gov) and about 138,000 North Dakotans are enrolled in Medicare. The Republican Study Committee proposed changes will be devastating to this population.

I am writing to ask, no demand, your written public response committing yourself to fixing Social Security and Medicare Trust Fund funding and denouncing the Republican Study Committees plan cuts or elimination of Social Security and Medicare programs. North Dakota voters need answers now!

David Larson, Bismarck