Letter: Congress must take action on swipe fees

For far too long, Visa and Mastercard have had a monopoly over the credit card payment industry. When you check out at a retailer using a card, the retailer is charged a “Swipe fee” that is supposed to be used to cover the cost of processing the transaction. Swipe fees are fixed by Visa and Mastercard on behalf of the banks across the nation. There is no market competition or incentive to keep swipe fees low, particularly because these fees are hidden from you, the customers.

Swipe fees for Visa and Mastercard credit cards alone more than doubled from $25.6 billion a year in 2009 to $67.6 billion in 2019, according to the Nilson Report. While Main Street businesses pay these costs directly, for them to remain open they must be reflected in prices – which means consumers pay for them every time they buy something. While technology has improved, and the ability to transfer funds electronically has gotten easier and cheaper, swipe fees for credit cards have only increased.