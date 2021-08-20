Letter: Congress must take action on swipe fees

For far too long, Visa and Mastercard have had a monopoly over the credit card payment industry. When you check out at a retailer using a card, the retailer is charged a “Swipe fee” that is supposed to be used to cover the cost of processing the transaction. Swipe fees are fixed by Visa and Mastercard on behalf of the banks across the nation. There is no market competition or incentive to keep swipe fees low, particularly because these fees are hidden from you, the customers.
Swipe fees for Visa and Mastercard credit cards alone more than doubled from $25.6 billion a year in 2009 to $67.6 billion in 2019, according to the Nilson Report. While Main Street businesses pay these costs directly, for them to remain open they must be reflected in prices – which means consumers pay for them every time they buy something. While technology has improved, and the ability to transfer funds electronically has gotten easier and cheaper, swipe fees for credit cards have only increased.
In fact, in June 2018 Visa and Mastercard had to settle a class-action lawsuit that claimed the companies had violated antitrust laws in setting artificially high swipe fees. Despite this settlement, these companies both actually planned to dramatically increase swipe fees in the middle of a global pandemic. Thankfully, members of Congress stepped up and urged these companies to have some compassion and hold off on the increase, which they agreed to do. But that increase is coming.
Bottom line: An increase in swipe fees will be difficult for small businesses and consumers to cover. Tell our congressional representatives to take action that will support all North Dakotans and work to reform the credit card swipe fee system to encourage competition.
Andy Fjeldahl, Berthold
General manager, Farmers Union Oil