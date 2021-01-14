 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Congress has duty to support Constitution

Letter: Congress has duty to support Constitution

{{featured_button_text}}

In this most difficult time we need to remember that U.S. Senators and U.S. Representatives do not swear allegiance to us or to any person or persons. They swear to "support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that ... (they) will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that ...(they) take this obligation freely and without mental reservation or purpose of evasion, and that ...(they) will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which .. .(they) are about to enter: so help...(them) God."

In the wake of Jan. 6 when many were urged to storm the Capitol may our Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, and Representative Kelly Armstrong be given the help of God to keep their oath of allegiance.

Richard Smith, Bismarck

1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News