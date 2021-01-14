Letter: Congress has duty to support Constitution

In this most difficult time we need to remember that U.S. Senators and U.S. Representatives do not swear allegiance to us or to any person or persons. They swear to "support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that ... (they) will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that ...(they) take this obligation freely and without mental reservation or purpose of evasion, and that ...(they) will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which .. .(they) are about to enter: so help...(them) God."