Letter: Conflicting messages on coronavirus outbreak

Totally confused. As a “vulnerable” person I will do my best to follow the president’s guideline to stay home. As medical data becomes more available, it appears shutting bars and restaurants makes sense. Yet in three states, including the more elderly state of Florida, people were encouraged to go to polls staffed mainly by elderly workers to vote in primaries Tuesday. I understand why many younger people are not engaging in taking this seriously. I am even confused. The media covered the results. Both Biden and Sanders talked about the outcomes and thanked voters for coming out. But, we are told that unless everyone takes this seriously the pandemic will overwhelm the health care system. There were pictures of elderly poll workers sitting shoulder to shoulder handling voters in Illinois and Florida. So, it is easy to understand why many people think this is being overhyped and blow off the warnings. Either this is a health emergency or not!