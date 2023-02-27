Mark Splonskowski should resign from the Bismarck City Commission due to a conflict of interest that violates the public trust.

When he becomes County Auditor, he will receive two paychecks from taxpayers, one for each position. However, he struggles to do a good job at the City Commission and often skips meetings or attends them silently online. It is unfair that he will collect two salaries from taxpayers without working hard for either of them. Pretty rich for a self-proclaimed conservative.

The County Auditor's role is crucial in ensuring the government's financial integrity. Unfortunately, Splonskowski lacks the necessary education and experience for this job to begin with. Meanwhile, the City Commissioner represents citizens' interests and makes decisions that affect the entire community. It's unacceptable that he won't be able to perform both jobs but will continue to be paid for both.

Splonskowski will have a clear conflict of interest when his duties clash, raising questions about his impartiality and ability to work in the public's best interest. He claimed that this wouldn't be a problem during his election campaign, but politicians are known to make false promises.

Taxpayers deserve elected officials who are committed to serving them and maintaining public trust. It's unacceptable for Splonskowski to collect two salaries from taxpayers without being able to fulfill even one job effectively.

Our public institutions' integrity is critical, and it's our responsibility as citizens to hold our elected officials accountable. It's time for Splonskowski to prioritize the public interest over his political ambition and resign from the City Commission. The taxpayers of Bismarck deserve nothing less.

Ed Lembke, Bismarck