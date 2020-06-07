Letter: Confederate flag a symbol of hate, treason

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I cruised down Main Tuesday evening after the protest march and was troubled to see a number of Confederate flags and even one Nazi flag waving. When I confronted one group with these flags, I was told it’s their right to free speech.

Certainly people have a First Amendment right to wave these flags, but keep in mind, the Confederate flag is not only a symbol of hatred, bigotry and white supremacy, the Confederate flag is a symbol of treason against our country. More than 618,000 Americans died during the Civil War fighting over that flag and 405,000 Americans died in World War II fighting fascists displaying the Nazi flag.

Displaying a Confederate or Nazi flag is a form of speech that says you have sided with America’s enemies and is no different than waving an ISIS flag. Doing so not only shows your bigotry and hatred of non-white people, it shows your allegiance with our country’s enemies.

John Risch, Bismarck

