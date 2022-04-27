Letter: Condescension will not win over voters

This letter is in response to The Bismarck Tribune's editorial on March 29, “Democrats' ills not healthy for the state.”

To understand why the Democratic Party has such difficulty throughout rural America, it may help to understand what once got said about Indians one century ago.

In 1925, the book “A Brief History of North Dakota” said this about the Three Affiliated Tribes on page 7, “They are jealous of their old mother tongues and are slow to give them up for the white man's language. Nearly all of the young men speak English, but the middle aged and the old men and women cling tenaciously to the original languages.”

How rude. How smug. How contemptuous. How condescending. Let's listen to that word again – “cling.” That one word – that one word – has wounded the name of the Democratic Party throughout rural America. So, of course Republicans have pounced. They're not stupid.

For over a century, the Non Partisan League has enjoyed strong public support so long as it focused on economic improvement and holding major corporations accountable for their actions.

The NPL has never fared so well on cultural issues in North Dakota. Once the NPL got associated with the “free love” movement one century ago, its popularity tanked. Then, as now. The Republican Party loves to play “pin the tail on the donkey” on cultural issues.

The Democratic Non Partisan League will do well so long as it distances itself from condescension from the national party. It also needs to distance itself from thought police who disrupt party proceedings by functioning as self-appointed enforcers of left wing authoritarianism. Few things will ever unite and energize Republicans more than cultural authoritarianism from the left.

Andrew Alexis Varvel, Bismarck

