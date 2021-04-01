 Skip to main content
Letter: Compromise needed to move US forward
Letter: Compromise needed to move US forward

I see in Saturday’s paper that some 2024 Republican hopefuls are already beginning campaigns in Iowa. If our former president plans to run again I suggest he read Emily Post’s book on manners and tact.

Mr. Trump has strong ideas. That is needed to lead, but his controversial and brusque ways (I am being generous here) have contributed to the huge division in our country. Nancy Pelosi and her vengeful cohorts certainly haven’t helped, but have hindered in bringing the country together.

I think I speak for many folks. I am sick of both sides acting like spoiled children with vendettas and negativity. We need to co-exist with compromise if the country is to keep from going backwards. Is it possible to consider acting like adults in Washington, D.C.? Or is something in the air over there that makes this impossible? Just curious.

Geno Sloan, Mott

