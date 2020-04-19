Letter: Compromise is killing coal industry

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When the Lignite Energy Council and power companies that operate coal plants accepted the theory that carbon is a pollutant, the battle for cheap energy was lost. Fact: the body of every living being is made of carbon and we breathe oxygen in and carbon dioxide out. Are living beings incompatible with the ecosystem?

The earth was created as a balanced system. Everything green uses carbon and recycles oxygen. When there is more carbon dioxide in the air, plants are greener and complete the balancing act by using more. Ice studies in the Arctic prove that there was a carbon cycle like ours 40,000 years ago that corrected itself.

When coal and power companies admitted carbon MIGHT be a problem, they lost the battle. Coal will no longer be affordable to burn once we put a $400 million processor on the coal plant to concentrate the CO2. Compromise on a scientific fact is killing the industry.

Once we can no longer heat our homes affordably, we will have to depend upon the government for subsidies (i.e. windmills, solar), which, by the way, are incredibly unreliable. Have you noted the past few years how cold stores and homes have become because everyone has turned down the heat due to added expense of wind and solar as it became mandated?