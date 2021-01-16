Letter: Compare response to different protests

Rebuttal to letter from Tom Hammerel:

When protesting turns to turmoil there is a reason of truth of unfairness. On Jan. 6, there was no truth, only rhetoric of false claims. Do not use MLK's words when you really cannot comprehend the true meaning of them.

White privilege reared its ugly head on Jan. 6, 2021. To compare the protests of this past summer to the treasonous act on Jan. 6 shows white privilege at its finest in modern American history.

Understand that each protest from the summer and Jan. 6 were incited by Trump. The difference is the reaction by law enforcement and the National Guard. The lack of their presence on Jan. 6, 2021, tells you that white privilege still prevails in our country.

Let us get real and tell the truth. It was a not political party that sanctioned any of these protests. They were sanction by the President of the United States Donald Trump. He is the only sycophant to blame. And it is sad that his lies have been embedded in his followers as false truths.

Our Capitol was attacked by his followers on the basis of lies and conspiracy theories. A treasonous act by all involved.