Many thanks and blessings to the nurses, doctors and staff who work at CHI St. Alexius here in Bismarck. I was recently an in-hospital patient for four days, and was provided with such fantastic care. Everyone was so patient and pleasant, and I received such great care that was delivered with integrity and professionalism. The leadership at CHI here in Bismarck is aware of the importance of having the trust and respect of the community. And based on my experience, they are doing many of the right things needed to regain that trust where it has been lost. Thank you CHI St. Alexius! And thank you to Sanford as well. Our community needs excellent and trusted medical care, and I am so thankful we have it.