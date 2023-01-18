Letter: Community needs to pay closer attention to cases involving drugs

Three men were arrested in a traffic stop on I-94 in Morton County recently that yielded 3 pounds of meth, 3 heat-sealed bags, scale and a gun. One defendant was ordered to pay $1,000 in court fees and suspended all but 139 days of a 20-year prison sentence. The other two defendants were placed on probation for three years and ordered to pay $1,060 in court fees. Seriously?

Throughout the country we are seeing an alarming increase in the amount of drugs coming across our southern border on a daily basis. While arrests are made by law enforcement, many of these individuals are given a slap on the wrist only to go out and commit the same crimes time and time again. We have seen a substantial increase in the amount of drug and drug-related crime throughout North Dakota and the Bismarck-Mandan area.

My concern is with reference to South Central Judicial District Judge Bonnie Storbakken who is a relatively new judge who was elected to the bench in 2020. I wonder if she is going to be one of those judges who is soft on crime as it pertains to drugs and drug-related crimes. We see it happening throughout our judicial system and, hopefully, this type of thinking is not taking hold in North Dakota with some of our newer judges. We need to pay close attention to how cases are being adjudicated in our community pertaining to drugs and other related crimes.

Dennis Schulz, Bismarck