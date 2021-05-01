Letter: Common sense is dead in North Dakota

The death of common sense in North Dakota. Bismarck High School serves 1,145 students in grades 9-12. Yet one, ONE, student feels “unsafe” and “uncomfortable” because another student wore a shirt with a Confederate flag on it. Right on cue the Bismarck Public School Board has to change the policy to accommodate one student out of 1,145. And true to form the Tribune trumpets what a great thing this is. How can a shirt harm anyone? Anybody? Then the State House of Representatives holds a moment of silence for Rush Limbaugh and the Tribune shrieks that it was “unnecessary and divisive.” I’ll concede unnecessary but once you get past the necessities pretty much anything is unnecessary. But divisive? The Tribune’s rational is that “they (Republicans) also represent people who found Limbaugh offensive.” I have news for the Tribune, half of this nation didn’t vote for Joe Biden and find Biden offensive. So are Biden’s actions “divisive”? By the Tribune’s reasoning, yes they are. Then there is the transgender bill that is being kicked around. The Tribune thunders that it can’t find any legitimate reason for it so it must be “discrimination.” You bet it is. Can I buy alcohol if I’m not 21? Can I drive a car without a driver’s license? Can I buy cigarettes if I’m not 21? Discrimination is not necessarily a bad thing. This bill prevents a child formerly known as “Moose” from dominating female sports. As to arguments against the ban, the most laughable was the one that no child would claim this just to get an advantage. Go to a high school sports event and watch rabid parents curse the coaches because little “Johnny” isn’t playing. But little “Susie” probably would. Guess what these rabid parents will do next? Any guesses?