Congratulations to Mr. Mike Connelly on his appointment to the Bismarck City Commission. I would also like to commend the Commission on its appointment, and also their consideration of the voters in the last election. It was not an easy decision to make, but I believe they made a good choice. Good luck in your future as a City Commissioner Mr. Connelly, God Bless you and guide you as you help guide Bismarck in the upcoming year.