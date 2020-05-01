Letter: Commerce Department deserves our gratitude

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Having been involved in economic development for over 30 years, through chamber and economic development organizations, as a mayor, or board member of the North Dakota Economic Development Foundation, and in private business, I have rarely seen the coordinated response of a government agency that turned on a dime to assist “North Dakotans” as effectively as the Department of Commerce has during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Commissioner Michelle Kommer’s leadership, the Department of Commerce has pivoted its entire department to completely focus their efforts on delivering resources to businesses and employees throughout North Dakota.

They have effectively coordinated chamber and economic development organizations, federal assistance programs, and the offerings of the federal congressional relief legislation to support our business industry through one of the most challenging periods in history.