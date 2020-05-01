Letter: Commerce Department deserves our gratitude

Having been involved in economic development for over 30 years, through chamber and economic development organizations, as a mayor, or board member of the North Dakota Economic Development Foundation, and in private business, I have rarely seen the coordinated response of a government agency that turned on a dime to assist “North Dakotans” as effectively as the Department of Commerce has during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Under Commissioner Michelle Kommer’s leadership, the Department of Commerce has pivoted its entire department to completely focus their efforts on delivering resources to businesses and employees throughout North Dakota.
They have effectively coordinated chamber and economic development organizations, federal assistance programs, and the offerings of the federal congressional relief legislation to support our business industry through one of the most challenging periods in history.
Commerce team members have not only restructured their mission to wholeheartedly guide us through this time, they have taken the lead on the statewide economic recovery team, and launched websites filled with financial information, regulation support, and tax and insurance material. They are answering phone calls, directing citizens, and briefing thousands of North Dakota business owners, while working remotely to remain healthy to continue serving the citizens of our state.
Most of us have not seen a time of such economic uncertainty facing both our state and country, outside of those who lived through the Great Depression 90 years ago. I hope we can all recognize the unique and steady leadership we have to thank for our state’s rapid and incredibly effective response.
Commissioner Kommer and the hardworking team members of Commerce deserve our gratitude. It will be because of their leadership, quick-footed response, enduring dedication, and love for our state that our economy will weather this pandemic.
This my way of saying, “thank you!”
Mike Seminary, Bismarck
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!