Letter: Comment perpetuates stigma of Asperger's Syndrome

The Arc of North Dakota does not condone the alleged actions or behaviors of former Rep. Luke Simons. We agree with the decision of the House of Representatives to remove Rep. Simons from oﬃce as he should be held accountable for his alleged actions.

During the debate that was held in the House of Representatives on March 4, a statement was made by Rep. Bill Tveit stating that he has a constituent who has Asperger’s Syndrome, and that constituent wondered if Rep. Simons also has Asperger’s Syndrome, and if that is what was troubling him. We bring this up, not to condemn Rep. Tveit, as we believe his intentions were good. But we want to use this as a teaching moment.

Asperger’s Syndrome is one of several disorders known collectively as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), which is a neurodevelopmental disorder that must be diagnosed by a qualiﬁed medical professional. A lay person, who is not licensed to practice medicine or diagnose, should never throw a diagnosis around to explain away behavior. If there is a genuine concern that someone might be showing symptoms of any kind, whether they are physical or mental, they should be referred to a doctor who can make that determination. But even a diagnosis cannot explain away or be an excuse for inappropriate behavior.

People with ASD work hard to have the skills they need to participate as citizens of the community. Suggesting that people with ASD do not know how to behave publicly is a misrepresentation of this group of individuals and perpetuates the stigma surrounding neurodevelopmental disorders and other neurological disorders. To learn more about ASD, go to https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/autism/facts.html.

Kirsten Dvorak is executive director of The Arc of North Dakota.

