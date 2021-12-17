Letter: Comment on woman's looks trivializes expertise

I’m disappointed by the behavior of Jim Christianson, chair of the Bismarck Renaissance Zone Authority (RZA), at the public meeting on December 9. His behavior was a response to Bruce Whittey explaining that a talented and capable architect would be a good technical advisor for a project. Jim Christianson felt the need to share that the woman technical advisor is also “better looking than Bruce.” The idea that a woman’s appearance enhances her professional value is something that trivializes her expertise and contributions. It also implies that a woman’s appearance can damage her professional value if she is not considered attractive. In reality, a woman’s appearance is irrelevant to her architecture skills. Unfortunately, many women in our community are not taken seriously despite their credentials, abilities, and contributions. That’s why I see Jim Christianson’s behavior as part of a larger pattern. Interestingly, Jim Christianson did acknowledge that “these comments drive our city attorney crazy.” So Mr. Christianson knows what is and is not appropriate, but he continues to make comments that trivialize women’s contributions anyway. Why is someone who behaves this way the chair of the RZA? Perhaps a member of the RZA who knows how to behave (and isn’t a legal liability for the city) should chair the committee.