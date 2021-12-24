Letter: Columnist's view of Jesus nonsensical

Bill Patrie (12/16) admits Jesus existed. He even affirms at least some of his moral teachings and acknowledges him as a reformer “whose teachings revolutionized thinking about humans and God.” However, he denies Jesus is God.
There is a contradiction inherent in this position which is captured in the ancient Christian apologetic: aut deus aut malus homo (Either God or a bad man). In "Mere Christianity" C.S. Lewis developed it this way:
“I am trying here to prevent anyone saying the really foolish thing that people often say about Him: ‘I’m ready to accept Jesus as a great moral teacher, but I don’t accept His claim to be God.’ That is the one thing we must not say. A man who was merely a man and said the sort of things Jesus said would not be a great moral teacher. He would either be a lunatic –- on a level with the man who says he is a poached egg -– or else he would be the Devil of Hell. You must make your choice. Either this man was, and is, the Son of God: or else a madman or something worse. You can shut Him up for a fool, you can spit at Him and kill Him as a demon; or you can fall at His feet and call Him Lord and God. But let us not come up with any patronizing nonsense about His being a great human teacher. He has not left that open to us.”
For similar arguments see Christian evangelist Josh McDowell and Catholic philosopher Peter Kreeft.
Bill, if you read your way out of the faith, perhaps you can read your way back in. I strongly recommend C.S. Lewis. G.K. Chesterton would be good too.
Have a blessed Christmas. Jesus Christ is Lord and God!
David Crane, Mott