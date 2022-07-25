Letter: Columnist's position on abortion is absurd

Lloyd Omdahl (7/9) says abortion is none of our business. He acknowledges that the Bible affirms the sanctity of human life but thinks (wrongly) that it is silent on the humanity of life in the womb. So with no explicit prohibition of abortion in the Bible, Christians shouldn’t be so strident in condemning the practice, according to our elder statesman. He might have mentioned that early Christians condemned abortion, but apparently that testimony doesn’t matter.

Omdahl says “a Christ-follower is a person who personally decides to live a Christlike lifestyle and develop a relationship within the will of God.” Since the believer’s relationship with God is so unique and personal, it is wrong to intrude on that relationship with your ideas of morality. So much for two of the spiritual works of mercy (admonishing the sinner and instructing the ignorant).

He also thinks Christians shouldn’t bring “Christian issues” to the secular forum to be settled and cites Paul’s letter to the Corinthians (1 Cor 6) for support. But there Paul was indignant because Christians were suing each other in Roman courts to settle their minor private disputes, and not because they appealed to secular authorities to settle a question concerning the common good.

The absurdity of Omdahl’s highly individualistic and subjective version of Christian morality is exposed when applied to slavery. As with abortion, there is no explicit scriptural prohibition. Paul had an opportunity in his letter to Philemon to condemn slavery but didn’t. But if someone were to advocate for the legalization of slavery, no one would hesitate to bring this Christian issue into the secular realm and seek to impose Christian morality in this matter. No one would consider it “none of my business.”

David Crane, Mott