Letter: Columnist wrong about Christians

Mr. Omdahl’s remarks about Christianity, were dead wrong! Putting Christians in a bad light was not good for Christianity’s sake, Mr. Omdahl. Christian issues deal with life only! And in death of humanity in their heart, if Jesus hasn’t been accepted by them. God, now, creates humanity by fertility of wife and husband. God creates the same way for those living in sin, not married. We all have choices -- life or death. We choose, right and wrong in God’s eyes. Discerning is a blessing, use it wisely. Wisdom is the fear of God. Babies bodies may be destroyed, but, their spirits/souls live for eternity with their Father God, in heaven. Valuing lives of others, all humanity, is a choice. Christians love! God is love. 1 John 4:7-12; 1 John 5, please read! Mr. Omdahl, Don’t judge the USA as a killing country, look at the world of humanity as a whole, sad, isn’t it? Equal rights for the living and the dead, you choose. Our relationship with the Trinity is sacred. We are to be living, holy and acceptable in God’s eyes. Romans 12:1. Mr. Omdahl, please study up on things you assumed happened, before blaming the innocent! Chinese workers built railroads for low wages. Americans weren’t going to do that, thought they were worth more. Somebody had to do it. Equal rights? Hmmm. Secular people decide secular issues. Religion is worldly, not part of Christianity. The righteousness of the heart, only God sees. Psalm 139, please read! Accept Jesus, before it’s too late -- so you can meet your aborted baby in heaven. They will come running shouting, “mommy, daddy”! Don't commit abortion, it’s murder. This is the Christians view, according to the Word of God and His will.