Letter: Columnist should visit ND coal mine

After reading his recent opinion piece, I can’t help but wonder if Mr. Omdahl really meant to use the lemming argument? Seriously, while he was writing his article, the total amount of renewables providing energy to the electrical grid was less than 5%. His comments are irresponsible at best. But then I’m left with a few other ideas, like maybe he is stuck in the 1970s with his thoughts? Maybe he hasn’t been to a North Dakota coal mine or power plant for 50 or 60 years? If that’s the case, then I am offering him a chance to meet the Faces of North Dakota Coal. I will personally escort him on a coal mine and power plant tour and introduce him to the thousands of good North Dakotans that are providing him affordable, reliable and clean electricity, and not just 5% of the time either.