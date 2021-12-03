Letter: Columnist should remove his blinders

Dear Jonah,

This concerns your 11/27 opinion column, wherein you denounce Tucker Carlson’s “Patriot Purge” documentary. You said: “It insinuates that the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol might have been a 'false flag operation,' orchestrated by the FBI or the Deep State.”

Actually, Tucker doesn’t just insinuate. He builds a strong case that the FBI played a role in the riot. The FBI and the entire intelligence apparatus had been weaponized against Trump even before his election and played a role in the Russia hoax. The FBI has a history of infiltrating organizations it deems a threat and instigating actions to discredit them. The vast majority involved in the so-called plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Witmer were FBI agents. The FBI had infiltrated groups protesting on Jan. 6 and had agents on the ground encouraging the storming of the Capitol.

You and your chums (Hayes, Will and Charen) should wake up and recognize that we are living in a true fascist moment, not the fake one Trump was accused of creating. Suggested reading: Liberal Fascism, by Jonah Goldberg, wherein you brilliantly show that the danger of fascist totalitarianism comes from the progressive left. However, George Carlin’s prediction about the coming of “smiley-face fascism,” quoted in your book, has proved to be wrong. There is nothing nice about BLM and Antifa thuggery, political prosecutions, the draconian treatment of Jan. 6 protesters, censorship, the demonization of Trump supporters as domestic terrorists and white supremacists, the Orwellian debasement of language, weaponization of government agencies against citizens, government spying on political opponents, and the regime’s unprecedented coordination with Big Media, Big Tech, large corporations, and other institutions to get us all marching in lockstep.

A message isn’t dangerous propaganda if it is true. Take off your blinders.

David Crane, Mott

