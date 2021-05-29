Letter: Columnist pushing his own 'Big Lie'

David Adler is pushing his own “Big Lie” on North Dakotans when he categorically declares there is no evidence that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. This is patently false and misleading. There certainly is evidence of fraud, irregularities and other wrongdoing. The question is whether the evidence is sufficient to conclude that Trump would have won, but for the fraud, irregularities, and other wrongdoing.

But I have this suggestion for how he might redeem himself. He could join pundits Adkisson and Andrist, who hold the same or similar views, and investigate this question.

Our “A Team” should first read the Navarro Report, which concludes that fraud and election irregularities were widespread, and that the number of possible illegal votes in each of the six swing states exceeds Biden’s margin of victory.

Granted, Navarro is a Trump partisan, but he at least provides a framework for assessing the integrity of the election.

The A Team should evaluate Navarro’s findings and give us their best judgment whether fraud and irregularities determined the outcome. Their final report could be printed in the Tribune in installments.