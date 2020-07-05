Letter: Columnist perpetuated racist stereotypes

Those safeguards are often misunderstood. For example, Mr. Omdahl wrote that ICWA “requires that foster children be returned to the tribe.”

Not true. ICWA is designed to promote Indian children’s best interests, protect their rights, and preserve their connections to their families and cultures. ICWA does not compel a specific result. For on-reservation children, tribal courts oversee foster care proceedings. For off-reservation children in foster care, cases can be in either tribal or state court.

Under ICWA, state courts give preference to placement in the child’s extended family (Indian or non-Indian), or in a foster home licensed by the child’s tribe. Again, there is no predetermined outcome. Ultimately the court must determine what is in the child’s best interests.

Decades of research has shown that all children do best when they can be with extended family or within their community, and that’s what ICWA is designed to accomplish. That’s why leading child welfare organizations have called ICWA “the gold standard of child welfare for all children and families.”