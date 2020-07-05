Letter: Columnist perpetuated racist stereotypes

Two weeks ago, Lloyd Omdahl issued a call for North Dakotans to address the injustices suffered by American Indians. His attacks included a gross misrepresentation of one of the most effective laws ever enacted to protect Indians from discrimination -- the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA).
Regrettably, Mr. Omdahl’s call to action was wrong on the facts, and was rife with breathtakingly racist and offensive commentary. It represents the very bias that he claimed to be bringing to the attention of North Dakotans.
We write to correct the record.
Congress enacted ICWA in 1978 after years of bipartisan investigations found an alarming number of Indian children were removed from their families -- often for no legitimate reason. Parents were given no notice, and no chance to defend themselves. Children were deliberately placed with non-Indian families, with little or no attempt to locate their extended family.
Back then, North Dakota was one of the worst offenders. Research showed that only 1% of child removals from one North Dakota reservation involved actual maltreatment, while 99% gave vague reasons like “social deprivation” that amounted to little more than racist stereotypes of Indian families.
So Congress, through ICWA, created safeguards to ensure that the best interests of Indian children — not cultural bias — guide child welfare decision making.
Those safeguards are often misunderstood. For example, Mr. Omdahl wrote that ICWA “requires that foster children be returned to the tribe.”
Not true. ICWA is designed to promote Indian children’s best interests, protect their rights, and preserve their connections to their families and cultures. ICWA does not compel a specific result. For on-reservation children, tribal courts oversee foster care proceedings. For off-reservation children in foster care, cases can be in either tribal or state court.
Under ICWA, state courts give preference to placement in the child’s extended family (Indian or non-Indian), or in a foster home licensed by the child’s tribe. Again, there is no predetermined outcome. Ultimately the court must determine what is in the child’s best interests.
Decades of research has shown that all children do best when they can be with extended family or within their community, and that’s what ICWA is designed to accomplish. That’s why leading child welfare organizations have called ICWA “the gold standard of child welfare for all children and families.”
But Mr. Omdahl doesn’t just get the facts wrong, he also slanders Indian foster families -- accusing them of taking in children merely for “the monthly stipend that goes with foster children.” This makes a gross stereotype about Indian foster families, and misunderstands how foster care works in general.
Under North Dakota law, all foster families receive maintenance payments to cover food, clothing, and other costs. So why does Mr. Omdahl think payments to non-Indian foster parents are palatable, but payments to Indian foster parents constitute corruption?
Mr. Omdahl even said that “white foster parents” (his words, not ours) give Indian children “love that would not be available on the reservation.”
So white people are capable of giving love, and Indian people are not? There is a word for an idea like that: racist.
Readers of the Tribune should expect better.
There was a time when such stereotypes would never make it to the Tribune’s printed page. The Tribune’s owner, Lee Enterprises, once set the standard for covering Indian issues.
Mr. Omdahl asks how we can start to do better. Let’s start by telling the truth about ICWA, by rejecting the bigoted attitudes that made ICWA necessary in the first place, and by refusing to give voice to those who espouse them.
Shannon Keller O’Loughlin (Choctaw Nation) is executive director of the Association on American Indian Affairs; Kevin J. Allis (Forest County Potawatomi Community) is chief executive officer of the National Congress of American Indians; Sarah Kastelic (Native Village of Ouzinkie) is executive director of the National Indian Child Welfare Association; John E. Echohawk (Pawnee Nation) is executive director of the Native American Rights Fund.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!