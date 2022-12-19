Letter: Columnist is on the right track about rail bridge

Suspicion of dual tracks running through downtown Bismarck is worthy of further inquiry. If the Tribune would tackle this story, my guess is there would be many more questions than answers.

Can anyone imagine two sets of tracks through downtown Bismarck? One set already divides our business district creating huge challenges to city planners and officials who want to improve the ambiance and cohesion of north and south of the tracks.

If our state and local officials would like to look at a successful repurposing of an historic bridge, they need look no farther than Stillwater, Minnesota. Their old lift bridge is now a part of the city’s walking and biking trail system that is tied into the established trails on the Wisconsin side of the St. Croix River. I would hazard a guess that it has encouraged development on both sides of the river. Imagine such an opportunity for Bismarck, Mandan and North Dakota. Ambitious cyclists might even use it as a starting point to ride to Medora and the trails in the Badlands.