Letter: Columnist downplays Hunter Biden scandal

From your Dec. 13 column: “The right has a deep psychological need for the Hunter Biden story.” The gist of your psychologizing is this: Trump is the “most morally depraved figure in American politics.” Deep down, his supporters on the right know this. But this “takes a toll on the psyche,” you say. How to deal with the cognitive dissonance? Exploit Hunter’s “Laptop From Hell” to show the Bidens are even more reprehensible.

You realize this can only end with an argument about who is the greater scoundrel, so you close with: “Even if everything they're alleging about Joe Biden were true…, it still wouldn't amount to a fraction of what Trump did.”

Well, that settles that. NOT!

Mona, we can compare Trump’s atrocities and Biden’s abominations another time. Despite your deep psychological need to make it go away, this is a real scandal. Your “nothing to see here” defense of the Bidens is laughable. There just are too many facts in plain sight that furnish reasonable suspicion, if not definitive proof, that they are seriously corrupt. Check out the email concerning the equity percentages in one of their China deals (“10 held by H for the big guy”). “H” is Hunter, of course. A participant in the email exchange confirms the “big guy” is Joe Biden himself.

You can’t be so naïve and uninformed that you don’t understand what is going on here. Read “Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends” by Peter Schweizer. It explains how Republican and Democrat elites play the game.

P.S. Your deep psychological need to downplay the scandal of the FBI working hand in glove with Twitter, Facebook, et al to suppress the laptop story and censor conservatives is also on full display.

David Crane, Mott